Pennsylvania wawa sells $150k powerball winner

A $1 Power Play upgrade triples the prize at a Northumberland County Wawa.

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Wawa sold a $150,000 Powerball ticket on Halloween night, delivering a six-figure lottery prize after a $1 Power Play upgrade tripled the original payout. The winning ticket came from a Northumberland County convenience store, where five matching numbers turned Saturday’s drawing into a major win.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that Wawa, located at 220 Shikellamy Avenue in Upper Augusta Township, sold the winning ticket for the October 31 Powerball drawing. The store will receive a separate $500 retailer bonus for the sale.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, initially qualifying for $50,000. But the drawing’s 3X Power Play multiplier boosted the prize to $150,000 before applicable taxes.

Halloween Powerball Ticket Delivers Triple Payday at Wawa

The winning white-ball numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with 20 drawn as the red Powerball.

The Northumberland County ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball, securing one of the game’s significant non-jackpot prizes.

Without Power Play, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Instead, the additional $1 feature multiplied the prize three times, adding another $100,000 to the payout.

The Wawa on Shikellamy Avenue will also collect a $500 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery’s announcement did not disclose whether the ticket was purchased using Quick Pick or numbers selected by the player.

More Than 60,300 Pennsylvania Powerball Tickets Win Prizes

Saturday’s Halloween drawing produced thousands of winning tickets throughout Pennsylvania.

According to the official October 31 Powerball payouts, more than 60,300 additional tickets sold in the state won prizes of various amounts.

That total included more than 12,300 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 7,100 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Power Play allows qualifying non-jackpot prizes to be multiplied, while Double Play provides a separate opportunity to win using the same numbers in an additional drawing.

The $150,000 Northumberland County ticket was among the higher-value Pennsylvania prizes reported from the Halloween drawing.

The lottery advises players to check every ticket, including those with optional game features, because prizes can be awarded at multiple levels.

Powerball Jackpot Continued Climbing After Halloween Drawing

The October 31 drawing ended without a national jackpot winner, pushing the estimated grand prize to $793 million for Monday, November 2.

At the time of Monday’s lottery announcement, the jackpot carried an estimated cash option of $339.9 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. That gives the holder of Saturday’s winning ticket until October 31, 2027, to claim the $150,000 prize.

The lottery recommends signing the back of winning retail tickets immediately and reviewing claim instructions through its official website.

Lottery officials also remind players that participation is restricted to adults 18 and older. Free, confidential assistance for gambling-related problems is available at 1-800-GAMBLER.