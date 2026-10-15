New Jersey AG Releases Bodycam Footage of Deadly Atlantic City SWAT Shootout That Left Two Officers Wounded

New Jersey's Attorney General releases bodycam footage of a deadly Atlantic City SWAT shooting that left Donald Gardner dead and two police officers injured.

Newly released police body-camera video and radio transmissions document a June 2 confrontation in which a 52-year-old Atlantic City man allegedly opened fire on officers executing a search warrant before being fatally shot.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has released police body-worn camera footage and radio transmissions from a deadly SWAT encounter in Atlantic City that left a 52-year-old man dead and two police officers wounded.

Donald Gardner, also known as Donald Capriotti, was fatally shot June 2, 2026, after allegedly firing multiple rounds at officers attempting to execute a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of North Florida Avenue.

The New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice released the recordings Wednesday, October 14, as part of its ongoing investigation into the fatal police encounter.

According to the preliminary investigation, Gardner opened fire as officers breached the front door of the residence, striking one officer in the helmet and wounding another in the leg.

Atlantic City Police Officer Robert Reynolds returned fire, fatally striking Gardner.

SWAT officers encounter gunfire while entering home

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department SWAT team and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office SWAT team arrived at the North Florida Avenue residence to execute a search warrant.

Investigators said officers initially observed the front door standing open before someone inside closed it.

Officers announced their presence and purpose before using a mechanical breaching device to force the door open.

As the door opened, Gardner allegedly fired several shots toward the officers.

One projectile struck an Atlantic City officer’s helmet, while another officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Reynolds, who was not struck by gunfire, discharged his service weapon multiple times, hitting Gardner.

Two wounded officers transported to hospital

Following the exchange of gunfire, Gardner was pronounced dead.

The two injured officers were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators recovered a handgun from inside the residence.

The Attorney General’s Office did not provide an updated medical status for the wounded officers or disclose the underlying reason for the search warrant.

Bodycam footage released as investigation continues

The recordings were released under state policies requiring transparency in investigations involving deaths during encounters with law enforcement.

Representatives of Gardner’s family were given an opportunity to review the video and audio recordings before their public release.

The Division of Criminal Justice is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including the actions of the officers involved.

The official cause and manner of Gardner’s death remain under investigation.

The release of the footage does not constitute a final determination about whether the officer’s use of deadly force was legally justified.

Under New Jersey law, deaths occurring during encounters with law enforcement are subject to independent investigation and grand jury review.

The Attorney General’s Office said no additional information would be released at this stage of the investigation.