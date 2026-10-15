Dc man fights off robbery attempt, gets beaten before suspects flee empty-handed

A violent confrontation at 5th and K Streets left a man injured after suspects threatened him and tried to steal his belongings.

WASHINGTON, DC – A man was beaten during a daylight robbery attempt in Northwest DC after several suspects tried to steal his belongings and one threatened him while gesturing as though armed with a gun. The attackers fled empty-handed, leaving the injured victim behind as police launched a search for those responsible.

The violent encounter unfolded around 3:48 p.m. Monday, October 12, at the intersection of 5th and K Streets Northwest. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects approached an adult male victim and attempted to take his property before a physical struggle erupted.

When the victim resisted, the suspects allegedly began assaulting him. One of the individuals made threats and gestured as if carrying a firearm, but the group ultimately fled on foot without taking the victim’s belongings.

Daylight Robbery Attempt Turns Violent on Northwest DC Street

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department First District responded to the intersection following reports of a robbery in progress.

Investigators said the confrontation began when the suspects attempted to steal the man’s property. A struggle followed, and the suspects began physically assaulting him.

During the confrontation, one suspect allegedly threatened the victim and motioned as though possessing a firearm.

Police did not indicate whether the individual actually had a gun, and the department’s announcement did not report that a firearm was displayed or recovered.

Despite the threats and physical assault, the suspects failed to obtain the man’s belongings.

They fled the intersection on foot before officers arrived.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to treat the injured victim. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of his injuries or whether he required hospitalization.

The incident is being investigated as an assault with intent to rob.

DC Police Hunt Suspects, Offer $10K Reward for Information

Investigators have released official suspect photographs connected to the October 12 attack and are asking the public to help identify those involved.

Police have not released the suspects’ names or announced any arrests.

The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for crimes committed in the District.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the assault is urged not to confront them.

Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue seeking information about the Northwest DC attack.

The incident was documented under Metropolitan Police Department case number 26146177.

The suspects remain unidentified in the department’s October 14 announcement.