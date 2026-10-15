Small warehouse engulfed in flames during overnight fire in south jersey

Firefighters responded to a fully involved warehouse fire on 8th Street near Weymouth Road and Egg Harbor Road shortly after 3 a.m. October 15, 2026.

Firefighters responded to a fully involved structure fire near Weymouth Road and Egg Harbor Road shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

SOUTH JERSEY — Firefighters were called to a small warehouse on 8th Street early Thursday morning, October 15, after a fire broke out in the area of Weymouth Road and Egg Harbor Road.

Emergency crews were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

When fire department chief officers arrived, they encountered a building fully engulfed in flames. The property has face criticism about upkeep and maintenance over the years.

Firefighters encounter fully involved building

Photos by Hammonton Fire Department

The fire involved a small warehouse on 8th Street, near the intersection of Weymouth Road and Egg Harbor Road.

The initial report did not identify the contents of the warehouse or indicate whether anyone was inside when the fire began.

Information about the number of responding fire companies and the extent of the damage was not immediately available.

Cause and injuries not yet reported

Authorities have not announced what started the blaze or whether any injuries occurred.

The circumstances surrounding the overnight fire remain under investigation, pending additional information from responding fire officials.