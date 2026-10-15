Ohio man risks just 50 cents on lottery ticket and walks away with massive win

A Canal Winchester gas station sold the winning Pick 5 ticket, and a backup bet made the payout even sweeter.

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH – An Ohio man turned a 50-cent lottery wager into a $25,000 payday after matching all five numbers in a Pick 5 drawing, then collected even more money from a backup bet. His total winnings reached $25,208.50, all from a ticket purchased at a Canal Winchester gas station.

The winning ticket was sold at JR Petroleum, located at 6750 Refugee Road in Canal Winchester. The player matched the numbers 8-0-7-5-2 in the Wednesday, October 7 midday Pick 5 drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery’s October 13 announcement.

The five-number match delivered a $25,000 straight-bet prize, while an additional 120-way box wager added $208.50. After mandatory state and federal tax withholding totaling 26.75%, the winner is expected to take home $18,465.23.

Five Numbers Turn Small Lottery Wager Into Big Ohio Win

The winning combination of 8-0-7-5-2 proved especially valuable for the Canal Winchester customer, whose straight wager matched every number in the exact order drawn.

According to the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5 game rules, players who make a straight bet must match all five digits in the correct sequence to collect the top payout for their wager.

The odds of matching all five numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000.

The player also placed a 120-way box wager, which pays when the selected digits match in any order. That additional bet contributed $208.50 to the total prize.

Combined, the two winning bets delivered $25,208.50 before taxes.

The Ohio Lottery did not disclose the winner’s name or provide details about how he plans to use the money.

Canal Winchester Gas Station Sells Winning Pick 5 Ticket

JR Petroleum on Refugee Road became the latest Ohio retailer to sell a valuable Pick 5 ticket, with the winning purchase coming during the game’s midday drawing.

Pick 5 drawings are held twice daily, seven days a week, at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m.

Saturday evening drawings take place during the Cash Explosion television show, which airs from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Canal Winchester win follows other notable Ohio Lottery payouts involving Pick 5 players who supplemented straight wagers with box bets.

In one similar case, a New Albany player collected $25,208.50 after matching all five numbers in an April drawing and adding a winning 120-way box bet.

Winner Takes Home More Than $18K After Taxes

While the total prize came to $25,208.50, required tax withholding will reduce the winner’s take-home payment to $18,465.23.

The Ohio Lottery reported that its games have contributed more than $35 billion to education since the agency began operations in 1974.

Additional information about lottery-funded education programs is available through the Ohio Lottery’s Supporting Education program.

For the Canal Winchester player, the October 7 drawing demonstrated how a small Pick 5 wager can produce a substantial payout.

Five numbers, a straight bet and a backup wager turned a routine lottery purchase into more than $25,000 in winnings.

A winning Ohio Lottery Pick 5 ticket was sold at JR Petroleum, 6750 Refugee Road in Canal Winchester, for the October 7, 2026, midday drawing.