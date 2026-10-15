The thief struck in broad daylight in Washington Heights and sped away on a black moped.

MANHATTAN, NY – A 51-year-old woman had a chain snatched directly from her neck by a thief riding a moped on a Washington Heights street, according to police, who are now searching for the suspect. The brazen afternoon theft happened near West 168th Street, where the rider grabbed the jewelry and sped away.

The incident unfolded around 3:21 p.m. Thursday, September 17, near 506 West 168th Street in Manhattan. Investigators said an unidentified individual approached the woman on a moped, snatched the chain from her neck and immediately fled.

Photo: moped bandit rips gold chain off woman's neck on manhattan street

The suspect escaped westbound along West 168th Street on a black moped. The victim was not injured, according to the NYPD, which is investigating the incident as grand larceny.

Moped Thief Targets Woman in Washington Heights

The theft occurred within the NYPD’s 33rd Precinct, which serves Washington Heights and surrounding neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan.

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers alert, the suspect approached the victim while riding a moped and grabbed the jewelry directly from her neck.

The entire encounter took place during the afternoon, with the suspect making a quick escape along West 168th Street.

Police have not disclosed the value of the stolen chain or provided additional information about the individual responsible.

Investigators also have not said whether the suspect had been following the woman before approaching her.

The victim reported no injuries, and police have not announced an arrest.

NYPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Chain-Snatching Suspect

The New York Police Department is asking the public to help identify the individual involved in the September 17 theft.

The suspect’s black moped and westbound escape route along West 168th Street are among the details released by investigators.

The incident adds to the grand larceny cases investigated across New York City, including thefts involving jewelry snatched from pedestrians.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stolen chain can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the department’s official NYPD Crime Stoppers social media account.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.