NYC Subway Stabber Trapped on Roof by Bystanders Before Being Arrested by Police

Police say Jyrell Thomas fatally stabbed 59-year-old Mesias Lojano aboard a Queens J train before witnesses chased him and officers took him into custody.

Police say 25-year-old Jyrell Thomas fatally stabbed 59-year-old Mesias Lojano aboard a J train in Queens before witnesses chased him and officers captured him near a rooftop.

QUEENS, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he randomly stabbed a 59-year-old passenger to death aboard a New York City subway train.

Jyrell Thomas is accused of killing Mesias Lojano aboard a J train in Queens.

Police said Thomas appeared agitated before attacking Lojano with a kitchen knife as the victim tried to move away from him.

Witnesses Chase Suspect

After the stabbing, witnesses pursued Thomas as he fled.

Police later located him near a rooftop and took him into custody.

Thomas was charged with murder in connection with Lojano’s death.

Sixth Subway Homicide Reported This Year

The killing marked the sixth homicide reported in the subway system this year.

The case adds to renewed concerns over violent crime in the transit system, particularly attacks involving victims who appear to have had no prior connection to their alleged assailants.

The investigation remains ongoing.