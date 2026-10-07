ICE Says Two Suspects in NYPD Detective Stabbing Are Illegal Aliens With Long Criminal Records

Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo and Sneider Mejia Bautista are wanted in the stabbing of off-duty NYPD Detective Jose Mercedes in the Bronx.

Federal immigration officials identified Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo and Sneider Mejia Bautista as the two men wanted in the stabbing of off-duty NYPD Detective Jose Mercedes in the Bronx.

BRONX, N.Y. — Federal immigration officials say the two men wanted in the seven-time stabbing of an off-duty NYPD detective are illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic with prior arrest histories in New York.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified the suspects as Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo and Sneider Mejia Bautista.

Police say Detective Jose Mercedes was attacked during a robbery attempt in the Bronx after two men tried to steal his gold chain. Mercedes survived the stabbing.

ICE Details Caraballo’s Record

According to federal immigration officials, Caraballo has prior arrests for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, fleeing from police in a motor vehicle, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and second-degree menacing involving a weapon.

ICE said Caraballo was released by local law enforcement after a December 2024 arrest for possession of burglar’s tools before immigration agents could lodge a detainer.

ICE Says Bautista Had Prior Arrests

Federal officials said Bautista has prior arrests for criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar’s tools, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

After an October 2025 arrest for criminal possession of a weapon, ICE lodged a detainer for Bautista.

According to ICE, the detainer was declined by the NYPD.

Federal officials said Bautista was released after other arrests before immigration authorities had an opportunity to file additional detainers.

Suspects Still Being Sought

The two men are wanted in connection with the stabbing of Mercedes, who was attacked seven times and survived.

Authorities have not announced an arrest of either suspect.

The case has also become part of the broader immigration and public-safety debate in New York because of the suspects’ immigration status and prior arrests.

Both men remain wanted, and the criminal allegations against them have not been proven in court.