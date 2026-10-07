New Jersey Trooper Stops I-80 Traffic to Rescue Kitten Running on Highway

A New Jersey State Police trooper carries a rescued black kitten after stopping traffic on Interstate 80 in Paterson.

Dashcam video released by New Jersey State Police shows a trooper chasing down a black kitten on Interstate 80 in Paterson before carrying it to safety.

PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey State Police trooper brought Interstate 80 traffic to a halt in Paterson to rescue a small black kitten running along the busy highway.

Dashcam video released by State Police shows the trooper getting out of his cruiser and pursuing the kitten as it darted along the roadway.

The rescue happened earlier, but the video began circulating widely this past week after police released the footage.

Trooper Chases Kitten Down Interstate

The video shows traffic stopped while the trooper moves along I-80 after the kitten.

After a short pursuit, he manages to catch the animal and carry it away from traffic.

The kitten was then taken to a shelter.

Close Call on Busy North Jersey Highway

The incident unfolded on Interstate 80, one of the busiest highways in North Jersey.

Police did not report any crashes or injuries during the rescue.

The footage quickly drew attention online because of the unusual sight of a trooper halting highway traffic for a stranded kitten.