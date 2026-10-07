Wilkins township lottery player scores $1 million scratch-off prize

A winning Snake, Rattle and Roll ticket was sold at a Sunoco on William Penn Highway.

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player scored a $1 million Scratch-Off prize after buying the winning ticket at a Sunoco in Allegheny County.

The Snake, Rattle and Roll ticket was sold at Sunoco, 3406 William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $20 game offers top prizes of $1 million. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Sunoco Sells $1 Million Winning Ticket

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket came from the Snake, Rattle and Roll Scratch-Off game.

Scratch-Off tickets are distributed randomly, meaning retailers do not know in advance where a winning ticket will be sold.

The Lottery also does not know where a winning ticket was sold until the prize is claimed.

Winner Has One Year to Claim

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s posted end-sale date.

The Lottery advises winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and call 1-800-692-7481.

Lottery prizes above $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.