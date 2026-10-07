Man Found Shot to Death in Northwest Baltimore

Police found the unidentified victim suffering from gunshot wounds shortly after 1 a.m.

BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Northwest Baltimore, where police found him wounded on Plateau Avenue.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Plateau Avenue at approximately 1:18 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police canvassed the area and located an unidentified man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide Detectives Take Over Investigation

Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the killing.

Police did not release the victim’s identity in the initial announcement.

Authorities also did not provide a suspect description or disclose what may have led to the shooting.

No arrest had been announced.

Police Ask Public for Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains active.