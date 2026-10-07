17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Northwest DC Shooting That Also Wounded Man

Daniyah Ford of Hyattsville died after gunfire erupted on New Hampshire Avenue Saturday evening.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 17-year-old girl was killed and an adult man was wounded in a shooting on New Hampshire Avenue NW Saturday evening, according to police.

Daniyah Ford, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was identified as the teenager who died after being rushed to a hospital following the shooting.

The gunfire was reported around 6:54 p.m. in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW. Officers found Ford and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Teen Dies After New Hampshire Avenue Shooting

DC Fire and EMS transported both victims to area hospitals for treatment.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Ford was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not release the adult male victim’s age or condition in the initial announcement.

Authorities also did not say what led to the shooting or whether the victims knew whoever opened fire.

Police Search for Shooter

No suspect description or arrest was announced in the initial update.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a homicide in the District.

The investigation remains active.