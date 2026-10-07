Major baltimore warrant operation leads to dozens of arrests

Police say the two-week operation served 92 warrants and targeted suspects wanted in shootings, robberies, assaults and other crimes.

BALTIMORE, MD – A sweeping Baltimore warrant operation led to 86 arrests over less than two weeks, including seven people wanted in connection with homicide or attempted murder cases, police announced Tuesday.

The joint enforcement initiative ran from Sept. 14 through Sept. 26 and involved Baltimore Police working alongside local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Authorities served 92 warrants during the operation, including warrants tied to four homicide cases, three attempted murder cases, eight robberies and dozens of assaults. Drugs were also seized.

Seven Arrests Tied to Deadly and Non-Fatal Cases

Among those arrested was Russell Jackson, 54, who police said was wanted in connection with the March 19 fatal shooting of Kenneth Blake in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue.

Wayne Burnett, 31, was arrested in connection with the November 2024 death of 2-year-old Taheem Burnett in the 2800 block of Carver Road.

Dionta Hendricks, 24, was arrested in connection with an October 2025 fatal crash on West Patapsco Avenue that killed Gonzalez Walter, according to police.

Shantoya Century, 26, was arrested in connection with a December 2025 hit-and-run on Orleans Street that killed Carlos Vicente.

Three additional suspects were arrested on attempted murder warrants tied to non-fatal shootings.

Adrian McFadden, 34, and Donavan Brooks, 23, were arrested in connection with an Aug. 30 shooting in the 1200 block of East North Avenue that wounded a 19-year-old man.

Walter Powell, 42, was arrested in connection with a Sept. 3 shooting in the 1300 block of Laurens Street that wounded a 30-year-old man.

Operation Served 92 Warrants Across Baltimore

Police said the initiative also included eight robbery warrants, 40 assault warrants, two aggravated assault cases involving victims who were shot at but not struck, one sex offense warrant and 34 misdemeanor warrants involving traffic, theft and other charges.

“The success of this initiative demonstrates what we can accomplish when law enforcement agencies work together,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Participating agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service, Baltimore County Police Department, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Maryland State Police.

Task Force Surpasses 1,600 Arrests This Year

Baltimore Police said the Warrant Apprehension Task Force has made more than 1,600 arrests so far this year.

That is 261 more arrests than during the same period last year, according to the department.

Police said the increase includes arrests connected to homicide, shootings, rape and robbery cases.

The charges against those arrested are allegations unless and until proven in court.