65-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside Northeast DC Apartment

Police say Rodney Bennett was found unconscious with trauma to his body inside a 45th Street apartment.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a Northeast DC apartment Saturday evening, and detectives are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Rodney Bennett, of Northeast DC, was discovered inside an apartment in the 100 block of 45th Street NE after officers were called around 7:07 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person.

Police said Bennett was unconscious, not breathing and suffering from trauma to his body when officers arrived. DC Fire and EMS attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives Investigate Death on 45th Street

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of Bennett’s injuries or what investigators believe happened inside the apartment.

No suspect information was released in the initial announcement, and police did not say whether anyone else was inside the residence when officers arrived.

The homicide investigation remains active.

$25K Reward Offered for Information

Anyone with information about Bennett’s death is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a DC homicide case.

Police warned anyone with information not to take action themselves.