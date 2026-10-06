Salisbury Man Accused of Kicking Deputy, Damaging Jail Cells After DWI Arrest

Na’Jer Khalil Robert Ayres faces multiple charges after Wicomico County deputies say a DWI investigation escalated into resistance, an assault on a deputy and damage to detention cells.

Wicomico County deputies say Na’Jer Khalil Robert Ayres resisted officers, kicked a deputy and damaged two detention cells after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

SALISBURY, Md. — A Salisbury man faces multiple charges after deputies say a DWI investigation escalated into a struggle that included an alleged kick to a deputy and damage inside two detention cells.

The incident began at approximately 1:06 a.m. Oct. 3 near the U.S. Route 13 Bypass and Coulbourn Mill Road in Wicomico County, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy on patrol spotted a vehicle parked in an emergency turnaround and contacted the driver, identified as Na’Jer Khalil Robert Ayres.

Deputy Reports Signs of Impairment

Deputies said Ayres showed several signs of possible alcohol impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and difficulty maintaining his balance.

Ayres allegedly told deputies he had consumed approximately five or six beers that evening.

An alcoholic beverage container was also visible inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

After standardized field sobriety tests, Ayres was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sheriff’s Office Says Ayres Kicked Deputy

Ayres initially agreed to provide a breath sample, police said.

After arriving at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, however, deputies said he became increasingly uncooperative and resisted efforts to complete the testing process.

While officers attempted to place him back into a patrol vehicle, Ayres allegedly kicked a deputy in the thigh with what the sheriff’s office described as a backward “mule kick.”

Deputies said he continued resisting and had to be physically assisted into the vehicle.

Benches Damaged Inside Detention Cells

The alleged behavior continued after Ayres was transported to the sheriff’s office.

Police said he repeatedly obstructed a security camera while being held in a detention cell.

Ayres also allegedly damaged a bench support and removed multiple bolts securing benches to the floor in two separate cells.

He was later transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Ayres faces charges related to DWI, resisting or interfering with law enforcement, assault, malicious destruction of property and related offenses.

He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.