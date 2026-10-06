Man Shot in Northeast Philadelphia, Suspect Apprehended and Gun Recovered

Philadelphia police say an adult man was hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting on Fuller Street, with investigators describing the preliminary motive as domestic-related.

PHILADELPHIA — A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, and police said a suspect was apprehended and a firearm recovered as detectives investigate what appears to be a domestic-related incident.

Officers responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 1800 block of Fuller Street for a reported shooting, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The adult male victim was transported by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

Police said an apprehension was made following the shooting.

A weapon was also recovered.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or the person taken into custody, and no charges had been announced in the preliminary update.

Police Say Shooting Appears Domestic-Related

“The preliminary motive appears to be domestic-related,” police said.

The scene remained secured Tuesday afternoon while investigators processed the area for evidence.

The department’s Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.

Police cautioned that the information remains preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.