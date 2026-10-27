Firefighters contain piscataway house fire largely to attached garage

Everyone was outside and no injuries were reported as crews battled the William Street fire.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Firefighters kept a William Street house fire largely confined to its attached garage after responding at 12:41 p.m., according to the New Market Fire Department.

New Market Fire Company and Arbor Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the home in Piscataway. Battalion 60 confirmed an active structure fire and requested a first-alarm assignment for additional resources.

Firefighters responded to an attached-garage fire on william street in piscataway, where all occupants were outside and no injuries were reported. Photo by new market fire dept.

All occupants were outside the house, and no injuries were reported.

Crews establish water supply and attack flames

Responding firefighters deployed hose lines, established a sustained water supply and prepared an elevated water stream from an aerial apparatus.

Crews contained the bulk of the flames to the garage. Other Piscataway fire companies and mutual aid departments assisted at the scene, while additional crews covered emergency calls elsewhere in the Middlesex County township.

The department did not provide a cause or damage estimate.