A Friday traffic stop leads to a charge involving false government documents.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A 61-year-old Asbury Park woman was arrested Friday after Wall Township police accused her of possessing false government documents during a traffic stop on State Highway 138.

Karen Davis, 61, of Asbury Park, was arrested October 30 by Patrolman Joseph Liddy, according to the Wall Township Police Department.

Davis was processed and released on a summons following the arrest.

Route 138 Traffic Stop Leads to Document Investigation

The encounter began with a motor vehicle stop on State Highway 138, where police reported discovering circumstances that led to the charge.

Authorities did not identify the type of allegedly false government documents involved or explain how they were discovered.

The department also did not disclose whether the documents were associated with the vehicle, the driver or another purpose.

Asbury Park Woman Released on Summons

Davis was released following processing rather than being held in custody.

The possession of false government documents charge remains an allegation, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

An Asbury Park woman was charged with possession of false government documents following a Route 138 traffic stop in Wall Township on October 30.

Karen Davis, 61, of Asbury Park, was arrested by Wall Township police after a motor vehicle stop on State Highway 138.

10 Alternate NewsBreak Headlines

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ARTICLE 7 — NEPTUNE WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANT

Neptune Woman’s Route 18 Traffic Stop in Wall Ends With Arrest on Hometown Warrant

A highway stop uncovers an outstanding Neptune warrant.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A 44-year-old Neptune woman was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on State Highway 18 after Wall Township police discovered an outstanding warrant issued by Neptune.

Lisa Palmer, 44, of Neptune, was taken into custody October 30 by Patrolman Trent Powers, according to the Wall Township Police Department.

Palmer was subsequently released on her own recognizance following authorization from Neptune.

Highway 18 Stop Leads to Warrant Discovery

The arrest occurred during a motor vehicle stop along State Highway 18 in Wall Township.

The department did not specify the reason for the original traffic stop or explain the circumstances behind the Neptune warrant.

No additional criminal charges stemming from the traffic stop were identified in the weekly report.

Neptune Authorizes Release Following Arrest

After being processed, Palmer was released on her own recognizance, commonly referred to as ROR.

That means she was released without having to post bail in connection with the warrant matter. The department did not provide information about any future court date.