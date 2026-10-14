Murder at great wolf lodge as mom kills husband and 3-year-old son inside hotel room

A family visit to the popular Pocono Mountains resort ended in tragedy when police discovered a father and toddler dead inside a hotel room. The child’s mother has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

SCOTRUN, PA — A 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been charged with killing her husband and their 3-year-old son inside a guest room at Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains, turning a stay at the popular family water park resort into a double homicide investigation.

Metallica Rose Harrison, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, faces two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of her husband, Charles Harrison, and the couple’s young son.

Officers from the Pocono Township Police Department responded to the resort at approximately 3:13 p.m. Monday, October 12, after receiving a 911 call from Harrison reporting that she was suicidal.

Police entered Room 2030 and discovered the bodies of an adult man and a 3-year-old boy.

Both victims had suffered apparent stab wounds, according to court documents.

Mother allegedly called 911 after killings

Great wolf lodge in scotrun, pennsylvania, where a 27-year-old woman was charged with killing her husband and 3-year-old son inside a guest room on october 12, 2026.

According to the criminal complaint, Harrison contacted emergency dispatchers seeking assistance after allegedly attacking her family.

Responding officers found Harrison suffering from injuries to her neck and wrist.

Investigators also recovered knives from the guest room as part of the homicide investigation.

Harrison was transported to a hospital for treatment and subsequently charged in connection with both deaths.

Authorities have not publicly established a motive for the killings.

District attorney describes violent domestic tragedy

Great wolf lodge in scotrun, pennsylvania, where a 27-year-old woman was charged with killing her husband and 3-year-old son inside a guest room on october 12, 2026.

Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso confirmed the charges Tuesday and described the deaths as a “violent domestic tragedy.”

Police said the incident was isolated and there was no ongoing threat to guests or the surrounding community.

The investigation involves Pocono Township police, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, the county coroner and Pennsylvania State Police forensic personnel.

Great Wolf Lodge responds to fatal attack

Photo: murder at great wolf lodge as mom kills husband and 3-year-old son inside hotel room

Great Wolf Lodge, a major family vacation destination featuring an indoor water park and overnight accommodations, expressed condolences following the deaths.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by a tragic domestic incident that occurred yesterday in a guest room at our resort in the Pocono Mountains,” the company said.

Resort officials confirmed they were cooperating with law enforcement.

The resort remained operational following the incident, with guests uncomfortable continuing their reservations offered the opportunity to reschedule without change fees.

Double homicide investigation continues

Harrison remained hospitalized following the incident and was awaiting arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Kresge, according to the police announcement.

The couple’s son has not been publicly identified by name in the official police release.

Investigators have not disclosed whether additional evidence could establish what led to the alleged attacks.

Harrison is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.