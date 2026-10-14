Statewide pennsylvania skill game ban puts convenience stores and taverns on notice

Businesses have until October 13 to remove unlicensed gaming machines or risk criminal charges, confiscation and fines

Harrisburg, PA — Pennsylvania businesses have until the end of Tuesday to remove unlicensed skill game machines before a sweeping statewide enforcement crackdown begins Wednesday, October 14, exposing gas stations, bars, restaurants and convenience stores to possible criminal charges and confiscation of their machines.

The deadline follows a June 15 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that classified the electronic skill games commonly found in businesses across the state as slot machines under Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act.

The Pennsylvania State Police have warned that businesses continuing to possess, operate or maintain the devices outside authorized gaming establishments could face immediate enforcement action beginning October 14.

The state Supreme Court has not granted an extension of the compliance deadline, leaving affected businesses facing the prospect of searches, seizures and criminal prosecution.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling triggers statewide crackdown

The ruling changed the legal status of skill game machines that have become familiar fixtures in neighborhood stores, social clubs, restaurants, laundromats and other establishments across Pennsylvania.

The devices, often marketed as games that require player skill, were determined by the state’s highest court to fall under the legal definition of slot machines.

Under Pennsylvania law, slot machines are regulated gambling devices that cannot legally be operated without proper authorization from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Only licensed casinos and qualifying licensed truck stop establishments are permitted to operate approved slot machines or video gaming terminals.

Devices must also be inspected and approved by the Gaming Control Board before being operated at authorized locations.

The decision effectively ends the ability of ordinary retail businesses to keep operating unlicensed skill game terminals.

Businesses face machine seizures and criminal charges

Beginning Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies may take action against businesses that continue to possess or operate unauthorized skill game devices.

Enforcement measures may include confiscation and forfeiture of the machines, seizure of equipment associated with the games and confiscation of money generated through their operation.

Businesses and individuals may also face criminal charges when authorities determine prosecution is appropriate.

For establishments holding liquor licenses, violations could result in administrative citations, fines or possible suspension of their licenses.

The restrictions also apply to manufacturers and distributors who continue to sell, lease, maintain or install unauthorized machines.

Simply unplugging machines will not satisfy the law

Pennsylvania State Police have warned that turning off or unplugging a skill game machine does not make it legal to keep the device on the premises.

Businesses must arrange for the physical removal of the machines and related equipment.

State police are encouraging establishment owners to work directly with distributors or vendors to have the devices removed.

If a vendor refuses to collect the equipment, business owners are advised to contact Pennsylvania State Police for assistance.

The department has emphasized that businesses should not assume an inactive machine is exempt from enforcement simply because it is no longer plugged in.

Police prepare for October 14 enforcement deadline

The compliance period follows the Supreme Court’s decision in June, which gave businesses time to address the status of their machines.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and State Police have repeatedly urged establishments to take action ahead of the deadline rather than face possible law enforcement operations.

Businesses holding liquor licenses can seek guidance from their local Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office.

Other establishments can contact their local Pennsylvania State Police station or law enforcement agency.

Additional compliance guidance is available through the Pennsylvania State Police skill games resource page.

The statewide enforcement deadline marks a major shift for businesses that have relied on skill game terminals as an additional source of revenue.

With no extension in place, unlicensed devices remaining at ordinary retail establishments after October 13 could become grounds for immediate enforcement action.

The change affects businesses throughout Pennsylvania, particularly those operating convenience stores, bars and other establishments with unlicensed gaming terminals.