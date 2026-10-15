17-Year-Old Charged in Execution-Style Killing of 14-Year-Old Queens Boy

Prosecutors say the 17-year-old opened fire in broad daylight, then changed clothes in a public bathroom.

QUEENS, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot through the heart in a Queens apartment courtyard in what prosecutors are calling an execution-style killing, and the teenager accused of pulling the trigger allegedly escaped on the victim’s scooter. Now a 17-year-old Far Rockaway resident is facing murder charges in the death of Malakai Adams.

The deadly shooting occurred September 21 at the Ocean Bay Apartments in Edgemere, where Malakai had arrived with three other people riding push scooters. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, the suspect approached the boy around 3:33 p.m. and fired two shots, leaving him mortally wounded.

The accused teenager was arraigned Wednesday, October 14, on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Prosecutors allege he fled on Malakai’s scooter before entering a public bathroom, changing his clothes and discarding the clothing in a trash bin.

Teen Allegedly Shoots 14-Year-Old in Queens Apartment Courtyard

The violence unfolded in the middle of the afternoon at the Ocean Bay Apartments, a residential complex in the Edgemere section of Far Rockaway.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Malakai and three others arrived in the courtyard on push scooters shortly before the shooting.

The 17-year-old defendant allegedly approached Malakai and fired two shots.

The boy collapsed, and prosecutors say the attacker took his scooter and fled the area.

Malakai suffered a gunshot wound that entered his lower back and traveled to his heart. He was rushed to a hospital, where surgeons attempted to save his life, but he later died.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz described the shooting as a targeted attack.

“As alleged, this was a targeted, execution-style killing where the victim was shot through his heart,” Katz said.

The district attorney said the shooting had devastated the victim’s family and the surrounding community.

“Our thoughts are with Malakai Adams’ loved ones and community as we now seek justice for him,” Katz said.

Suspect Allegedly Changes Clothes After Escaping on Victim’s Scooter

Investigators allege the accused teenager attempted to conceal his involvement in the shooting after leaving the apartment complex.

According to the criminal complaint and investigation, the suspect entered a public bathroom after fleeing on Malakai’s scooter.

Once inside, he allegedly removed the shirt and pants he had been wearing during the shooting and changed into different clothing.

Detectives later recovered the discarded clothing from a trash bin inside the bathroom, prosecutors said.

The NYPD investigation involved detectives from the 101st Precinct, Queens South Homicide Squad and the department’s Gun Violence Suppression Division.

The district attorney’s announcement did not disclose a motive for the shooting or explain what led investigators to identify the 17-year-old as the alleged gunman.

Teen Faces 25 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted

The defendant, whose name was not released by prosecutors, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Seth Steed on Wednesday.

He faces one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The judge ordered the teenager remanded into custody and scheduled his next court appearance for October 19.

If convicted of the top charge, the defendant faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Senior Assistant District Attorneys Andres Sanchez and Kevin Timpone of the Queens District Attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau are prosecuting the case.

The shooting has left a 14-year-old dead and another teenager facing the possibility of spending decades in prison, with prosecutors preparing to pursue the case in Queens Supreme Court.

The charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.