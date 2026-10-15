A 27-year-old man was punched, beaten with a pipe and robbed of his new Toyota Highlander in a violent nighttime attack.

BROOKLYN, NY – Four men pulled a 27-year-old driver out of his Toyota Highlander on a Brooklyn street, punched him in the face and beat him with a metal pipe before stealing his SUV, cellphone, wallet and cash. The violent carjacking unfolded in East Williamsburg shortly after 1 a.m., leaving the victim injured and police searching for the attackers.

Photo: brooklyn carjacking turns brutal when four men pull driver from suv and attack him

The robbery happened Tuesday, October 6, around 1:05 a.m. near 365 Ten Eyck Street, within the NYPD’s 90th Precinct. According to investigators, the victim was driving eastbound in his blue 2026 Toyota Highlander when four unidentified individuals stopped him in the roadway.

The suspects forcibly removed the man from the vehicle and began attacking him, striking his face with their fists and hitting his body with a metal pipe. After taking his belongings, the group climbed into the stolen Highlander and escaped southbound on Morgan Avenue.

Brooklyn Driver Dragged From Toyota and Beaten With Metal Pipe

The early-morning attack happened in Brooklyn, where police say the four suspects confronted the driver as he traveled along Ten Eyck Street.

The encounter quickly turned violent when the group allegedly forced the victim out of his SUV.

Investigators said the suspects punched the man in the face and struck him repeatedly about the body with a metal pipe. During the assault, they took his car keys, cellphone and wallet, which contained $200 in cash.

The attackers then stole the victim’s blue 2026 Toyota Highlander and drove away, heading south on Morgan Avenue.

Emergency medical personnel responded and treated the victim at the scene for injuries police described as minor.

Photo: brooklyn carjacking turns brutal when four men pull driver from suv and attack him

The NYPD Crime Stoppers alert identifies the incident as a robbery and asks the public to help locate the four individuals involved.

Police did not provide information about whether the stolen SUV has been recovered.

NYPD Releases Suspect Information in Violent East Williamsburg Robbery

The New York Police Department is seeking four individuals in connection with the October 6 attack.

The case drew renewed attention Wednesday, October 14, when investigators publicized their search for the suspects. All four remained unidentified in the Crime Stoppers announcement.

The department has not disclosed whether the victim knew any of his attackers or whether the suspects specifically targeted his vehicle.

Police have also not announced any arrests.

The violent robbery is being investigated by officers in the 90th Precinct, which covers Williamsburg and portions of the surrounding area.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the stolen Toyota Highlander to come forward.

Police Seek Tips About Four Suspects and Stolen SUV

Anyone with information about the incident can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the department’s official Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

The investigation remains active as police work to identify the four people accused of attacking the driver and stealing his vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene and did not suffer injuries described as serious in the police announcement.

For investigators, identifying the four suspects and locating the stolen blue Toyota Highlander are key unresolved parts of the case.