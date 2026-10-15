Winsted Store Lands Six-Figure Lottery Win After High Roller Jackpot Hit

A Colebrook resident landed a six-figure payday playing High Roller Progressive.

WINSTED, CT – A $10 lottery ticket purchased at a Winsted convenience store turned into a massive $144,125 payday for a Colebrook resident, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The six-figure prize came from the High Roller Progressive Fast Play game, one of the state’s instant-win lottery offerings.

The winning ticket was sold at Winchester Xtra Mart, located at 102 Colebrook River Road in Winsted. The Connecticut Lottery’s official winners list shows that the Colebrook resident claimed the $144,125 prize on Tuesday, October 13.

The win places the northwest Connecticut retailer in the spotlight after a single Fast Play ticket delivered a payout more than 14,000 times its $10 purchase price. The Lottery did not publish the winner’s name or provide details about plans for the money.

Winsted Convenience Store Sells Six-Figure Lottery Winner

According to the Connecticut Lottery’s official winners list, the prize was claimed by a Colebrook resident who played the $10 High Roller Progressive game.

Unlike traditional lottery games that require players to wait for scheduled drawings, Fast Play tickets are printed on demand and can reveal a winning combination immediately.

The High Roller Progressive game offers three ticket prices, with the potential jackpot payout determined by the amount spent.

The $10 version awards 33% of the progressive jackpot, while the $20 version offers 66% and the $30 version provides the entire jackpot.

To capture the progressive top prize, a ticket must contain the required matching numbers and the progressive top-prize symbol.

The odds of winning the top prize on the $10 High Roller Progressive game are approximately 1 in 203,704.

For the Colebrook resident, that $10 wager resulted in a $144,125 prize.

Connecticut Lottery Win Brings Attention to Winsted Retailer

Winchester Xtra Mart is the retailer associated with the winning ticket, according to state lottery records.

The prize is another major addition to Connecticut’s recent lottery wins, which have included several five- and six-figure payouts across the state.

The Connecticut Lottery’s High Roller Progressive games share a growing jackpot that increases through ticket sales until a qualifying top-prize ticket is sold.

State lottery records show the winning ticket was associated with an October 9 purchase and that the prize was claimed October 13.

Connecticut Lottery Fast Play prizes must be claimed within 180 calendar days of the ticket purchase date.

The Lottery’s winners list identifies the claimant’s hometown as Colebrook and the retailer’s location as Winsted, providing the connection between the two neighboring northwest Connecticut communities.

Since October 2025, Connecticut Lottery winners’ names have not been published without their written consent.

The Lottery also reports that it has generated more than $12 billion for Connecticut since 1972.