Powerball luck strikes valhalla, $50k winning ticket sold at broadway shop

A Westchester County store just joined an exclusive trio of New York Powerball winners.

VALHALLA, NY – A Powerball ticket sold at a small Valhalla business has turned into a $50,000 winner, giving Westchester County a share of Monday night’s lottery excitement. The New York Lottery announced Wednesday that ALVIND NY on Broadway sold one of three third-prize-winning tickets in the October 12 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at ALVIND NY, located at 34 Broadway in Valhalla. The winning sale made the Westchester County business one of only three retailers across New York to sell tickets worth $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The New York Lottery confirmed the winning location on October 14. The agency’s announcement did not include information about the purchaser or whether the ticket had been redeemed.

Valhalla Store Delivers a $50K Lottery Win

The winning ticket puts ALVIND NY on the state’s Powerball winner list, joining retailers in Manhattan and Howard Beach that also sold $50,000 third-prize tickets.

According to the New York Lottery’s official Powerball information, a standard third-prize ticket pays $50,000 for matching four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

Monday’s winning white-ball numbers were 22, 28, 38, 51 and 69, with red Powerball 9.

The drawing featured a 3X Power Play multiplier. However, the Lottery’s announcement listed the Valhalla ticket as a $50,000 winner rather than a multiplied prize.

For a small community in Westchester County, the sale means a local retailer played a role in one of the state’s bigger Powerball wins of the week.

Westchester County Gets a Piece of New York’s Powerball Action

Valhalla’s winning ticket was part of a three-store sweep of Powerball third prizes across New York on Monday night.

Collectibles USA at 156-24 Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach and Lucky Corner at 200 West 96th Street in Manhattan each sold another $50,000 ticket. Combined with the Valhalla sale, the three prizes totaled $150,000.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. Players pick five white-ball numbers between 1 and 69 and one red Powerball number between 1 and 26.

Under New York Lottery rules, winning draw-game tickets generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing. The Valhalla ticket therefore has a claim deadline of October 12, 2027.

The state Lottery reported generating $3.6 billion for New York public schools during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.