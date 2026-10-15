Brazen trio hits georgetown store, walks off with merchandise in m street theft

Three people, one retail theft, and surveillance footage DC police want everyone to see.

WASHINGTON, DC – Three people walked into a Georgetown retail store, took merchandise and left without paying, according to DC police, who have now released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying those involved. The theft occurred along the busy M Street shopping corridor in Northwest DC.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on August 28 in the 3200 block of M Street Northwest. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District responded to a report of a retail theft after three individuals allegedly entered the business and took property.

Nearly seven weeks later, investigators are turning to the public for help. On Wednesday, October 14, police released surveillance footage and photographs of three persons of interest, hoping someone will recognize them.

Georgetown Store Theft Puts Three Faces in Police Spotlight

The theft unfolded in one of DC’s busiest commercial neighborhoods, where shops and restaurants line M Street and attract shoppers throughout the week.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, all three individuals entered the retail establishment and took property without making payment. Investigators have not disclosed the name of the store, the merchandise involved or its estimated value.

Police say a surveillance camera recorded the individuals, providing investigators with footage they are now sharing publicly.

The department released the surveillance video from the Georgetown theft, along with an official surveillance image showing persons of interest in the case.

The three individuals have not been publicly identified, and the police announcement did not report any arrests. Authorities are seeking information about their identities as the investigation continues.

DC Police Put Up $1,000 Reward for Information

Investigators are asking anyone familiar with the individuals shown in the footage to contact police rather than attempting to confront them.

The department offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for a crime committed in the District.

Anyone with information about the August 28 theft can call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The appeal adds another active retail theft investigation to the police caseload in Washington DC, with detectives relying on publicly released surveillance evidence to generate new leads.

No additional details about the individuals or the circumstances of the theft were provided in Wednesday’s announcement.