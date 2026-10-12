Goat Nearly Hit by Car Gets Roadside Rescue in Cape Coral

A goat nearly hit by a car near Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral was rescued after a passerby grabbed his horns and held him until police could help.

A passerby held onto the wandering animal near Del Prado Boulevard until police arrived and secured him with a makeshift leash.

CAPE CORAL, FL — A goat wandering in the roadway near Del Prado Boulevard narrowly avoided being hit by a car Monday morning before a passerby stepped in to help, according to Cape Coral police.

The Good Samaritan grabbed the goat by his horns and held him until officers could secure him with a makeshift leash, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

“The goat was wandering in the roadway and almost got hit by a car,” the department wrote.

Passerby helps officers get goat to safety

Officers moved the animal safely out of the road, ending the unusual animal rescue.

“No kidding around when it comes to safety!” police said.

The department did not say where the goat came from or whether his owner had been located.