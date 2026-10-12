Girl, 10, Fighting for Her Life After Driver Hits Family and Flees, Shreveport Police Say

A 10-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a Shreveport hit-and-run injured her mother and brother. Police arrested Marcus C. Lacour, 49, in the case.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man after a mother and her two children were struck while crossing Hearne Avenue Monday morning.

SHREVEPORT, LA — A 10-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a driver struck her, her 5-year-old brother and their mother as they crossed Hearne Avenue Monday morning, then left the scene, according to Shreveport police.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested Marcus C. Lacour, 49, the Shreveport Police Department said. The mother and boy were reported in stable condition.

“Three people were injured, two of them children, and he left them behind,” the department said.

Driver faces felony and misdemeanor charges

Investigators determined that Lacour’s driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was uninsured. He faces one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run driving.

The department did not release the family members’ names or describe their specific injuries.

“Leaving the scene does nothing to erase the harm,” police said. “It leaves injured people without the help you should be stopping to provide.”