Montclair Fire Chief Finishes First Marathon to Help Fire Service Families

Montclair Battalion Chief John Fierro finished his first Chicago Marathon with Ignite the Spirit, supporting firefighters and families facing hardship.

Battalion Chief John Fierro completed the Chicago Marathon after months of training around his duties with the Montclair Fire Department.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Battalion Chief John Fierro completed his first marathon in Chicago, running 26.2 miles with a charity team that supports firefighters and their families through illness, hardship and line-of-duty loss.

Fierro crossed the finish line of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as a member of the Ignite the Spirit Marathon Team, according to the Montclair Fire Department.

The Montclair chief prepared for the race while maintaining his full workload at the department, fitting long runs around shifts and training early in the morning after busy nights.

“Chief Fierro did all of it while carrying a full load here at MFD, and never made a show of it,” the department said.

Running for fellow firefighters and their families

Ignite the Spirit was founded by Chicago firefighters to help fire service families facing difficult circumstances, the department said. Fierro’s participation gave his first marathon a purpose beyond reaching the finish line.

“Running 26.2 miles is an accomplishment on its own,” the department wrote. “Running it for our brothers and sisters in the fire service means a good deal more.”

Colleagues at the Essex County department celebrated both the race and the months of preparation behind it.

“From every member of the Montclair Fire Department: we are extremely proud of you, Chief.”