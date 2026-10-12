Baltimore Mother Charged After Infant’s Death Linked to Head Trauma and Malnutrition

Baltimore mother Taylor Williams faces a fatal child abuse charge after her infant son’s death was linked to head trauma, dehydration and malnutrition.

Taylor Williams, 20, was arrested October 5 after an investigation into the death of her two-month-old son, Malik Woodard.

BALTIMORE, MD — A 20-year-old Baltimore mother has been charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death after medical examiners determined her infant son died from head trauma, severe dehydration and malnutrition, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Taylor Williams on October 5 in the 300 block of Kane Street in connection with the death of her two-month-old son, Malik Woodard. She was taken to Central Booking.

The investigation began August 31, 2025, when officers responded to Loch Raven Boulevard and Gorsuch Avenue for a report of a “non-breathing infant,” police said. Malik was transported to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics, where medical personnel could not save him.

Autopsy findings led to homicide investigation

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and notified investigators of its findings on June 22, 2026.

Police said the child’s causes of death included “head trauma, severe dehydration, and malnutrition.”

Homicide detectives continued investigating and obtained an arrest warrant for Williams. The child abuse charge is an allegation; the announcement did not provide information about her detention status or a court date.