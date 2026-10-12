Newark Cyclist, 69, Dies After South Ward Collision

Joseph A. Vasquez died at University Hospital after a Saturday afternoon crash at Frelinghuysen and Haynes avenues.

NEWARK, NJ — A 69-year-old Newark man died after his bicycle collided with a vehicle Saturday afternoon at Frelinghuysen and Haynes avenues in the city’s South Ward, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joseph A. Vasquez was taken to University Hospital following the October 10 crash and pronounced dead at 1:24 p.m. Newark police had been dispatched to the intersection around 12:52 p.m.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and determined that the vehicle was traveling north in the left lane of Frelinghuysen Avenue when Vasquez entered its path, authorities said.

Driver remained at the scene

The motorist stopped, exited the vehicle and remained at the location after the collision, investigators said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not announced any charges.