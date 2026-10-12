Driver Trapped in Overturned Vehicle on Route 10 During Nor’easter

A driver was trapped in an overturned vehicle on Route 10 during a September 27 nor’easter, prompting a joint response from Mount Tabor and Denville crews. Photo by Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department .

Firefighters from Mount Tabor and Denville responded to a September 27 rollover near the Parsippany-Denville border.

PARSIPPANY, NJ — A driver became trapped inside a vehicle that overturned on Route 10 during a nor’easter September 27, bringing firefighters and emergency crews from neighboring communities to the scene near Pelican Ski.

The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to the rollover near the Parsippany–Denville border. Crews found the vehicle on its roof, with members of the Denville Volunteer Fire Department already tending to the trapped driver.

Responders worked together to stabilize the vehicle, gain access to the occupant and assist with cleanup, according to Mount Tabor’s account.

Multiple agencies assist at town border

Par-Troy EMS, Parsippany Police, Denville Police and Morris County EMS also responded.

“Calls near municipal borders can bring multiple agencies together quickly, and in this case, that was exactly what was needed,” the department said.

The account did not provide the driver’s condition or identify what caused the vehicle to overturn.

“When a car comes to rest on the town line, there’s no such thing as too many hands coming to help,” the department said.