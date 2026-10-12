Grenade Found During Dover Home Cleanout Prompts Road Closure

A grenade found during a Dover home cleanout prompted a Frear Drive closure before specialists determined it was inert and declared the neighborhood safe.

Explosive ordnance specialists determined the device was inert and cleared the Frear Drive area for residents to return.

DOVER, DE — A grenade discovered by someone cleaning out a relative’s home prompted a precautionary closure of Frear Drive in Dover before explosive ordnance specialists determined the device was inert, police said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Frear Drive after the item was found inside a residence. Specialists took possession of the grenade and deemed the area safe, according to the Dover Police Department.

“Officials are now clearing and it is safe to return to the area,” police said in an update.

Police say discovery was not connected to a crime

Police initially closed Frear Drive while responders assessed the item, asking residents and motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

“This is not related to any sort of criminal activity,” the department said in its initial advisory.

The Delaware department did not provide further details about the grenade’s origin or how it came to be in the home.