Heavy Smoke Greets Firefighters at Toms River Structure Fire

Pleasant Plains firefighters encountered heavy smoke at a Toms River structure fire October 8, deploying multiple hose lines and working to stop its spread. Photo by Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department.

Pleasant Plains volunteers deployed multiple hose lines and worked to prevent flames from spreading during the nighttime response.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Pleasant Plains volunteer firefighters encountered heavy smoke while responding to a structure fire in Toms River Thursday night, October 8, shortly after their company meeting.

Crews worked to locate and extinguish the flames while additional firefighters took steps to prevent the fire from spreading, according to an October 9 account from the Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department.

“Firefighters stretched multiple hose lines to combat the fire while additional crews worked to prevent further extension,” the department said.

Crews check for remaining fire and clear smoke

The response included the chief and assistant chief, two engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue unit and fire police.

“Overhaul and ventilation operations were also completed to ensure the fire was fully extinguished,” the department said.