Public Tips Help Lindenwold Police Identify Person Sought in Leaf Blower Theft

Public tips helped Lindenwold police identify a person sought in a backpack leaf blower theft. The department did not release a name or announce an arrest.

Police thanked residents for their assistance but did not release the person’s name or announce an arrest.

LINDENWOLD, NJ — Tips from the public helped Lindenwold police identify a person sought in connection with the theft of a backpack leaf blower, the department announced in an update.

The Lindenwold Police Department had circulated a photograph and asked residents to help identify the person pictured. Police later confirmed the individual had been identified without releasing a name.

“Thanks to everyone for the support and numerous tips submitted,” the department said.

Identification follows public appeal

The original appeal directed information about the theft to the department’s non-emergency dispatch or Patrolman Steven Burns.

“We appreciate your vigilance and partnership in keeping our community safe,” police said.

The update did not announce an arrest or charges, or say whether the leaf blower had been recovered.