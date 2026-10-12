Glassboro Firefighters Find Smoke While Covering Towns During Pitman Apartment Fire

Glassboro firefighters covering nearby towns during a Pitman apartment fire found smoke at a Washington Township building and extinguished a small fire. Photo by Glassboro FD

Squad 26 responded to a Washington Township fire alarm shortly before 6 a.m. and extinguished a fire contained by the building’s suppression system.

GLASSBORO, NJ — Glassboro firefighters covering nearby communities during an apartment fire in Pitman responded to a separate alarm in Washington Township and found smoke coming from a building.

Squad 26 was staged nearby shortly before 6 a.m. when Washington Township firefighters were dispatched to the alarm. The crew notified Battalion 10 of its proximity and was directed to respond, according to the Glassboro Fire Department.

“Squad 26 arrived moments later to find smoke showing from the building,” the department said.

Firefighters stretched an attack hose line and entered the building, where they found a small fire that had been contained by the fire suppression system.

“The remaining fire was quickly extinguished,” the department said.

Pitman apartment fire prompted coverage assignment

Just before 5 a.m., neighboring departments were battling an apartment fire in Pitman while Squad 26 handled a separate incident in Glassboro.

After clearing that call, the squad was directed to stage in a central location to cover surrounding towns while other crews remained at the apartment fire.