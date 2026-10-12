Rescued shelter dogs Storm and Stryker join Monroe Township police as narcotics detection K9s, including one saved less than an hour before euthanasia.

Shelter dogs Stryker and Storm have completed narcotics detection training and are now serving with two Monroe Township officers.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ — A shelter dog rescued less than an hour before he was scheduled to be euthanized is now one of two narcotics detection dogs serving Monroe Township, police announced.

K9 Stryker, rescued from a Los Angeles shelter through K9 Protectors, has completed training with Officer Richard Diaz. The department’s other new team pairs Officer Jake Lloyd with K9 Storm, who was found roaming in Virginia and later returned to a shelter after a brief adoption.

“Both teams have successfully completed their training and are now officially serving the Monroe Township community,” the Monroe Township Police Department said.

K9 Protectors donated both dogs to the Middlesex County department. Asset forfeiture funds are covering the remaining program expenses.

Photo: dog rescued less than an hour before being put down joins monroe police k9 unit

Two shelter dogs find police careers

Stryker was less than an hour from euthanasia when K9 Protectors rescued him, according to police. The organization recognized his potential for police work and helped prepare him for narcotics detection.

Storm’s path began when Quantico police found him roaming and brought him to the Prince William County Animal Shelter. He was adopted but surrendered back to the shelter two days later.

K9 Protectors then rescued Storm and recognized his ability to work as a detection dog.

“Both Storm and Stryker were fully donated to the Monroe Township Police Department through K9 Protectors,” police said.

Handlers bring training and enforcement experience

Photo: dog rescued less than an hour before being put down joins monroe police k9 unit

Lloyd and Diaz have each served with Monroe police since 2020. Both are field training officers and Honor Guard members.

Lloyd also serves as a drug recognition expert and has received multiple recognitions from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his DUI enforcement and drug recognition work.

Diaz serves as the department’s Bike Unit coordinator and a Spanish-language translator.