Five Morganville Firefighters Home From Hospital After Crash Damages Two Fire Trucks

Two firefighters required extrication after an engine and ladder truck were involved in a serious October 2 crash while responding to a call.

MARLBORO, NJ — Five Morganville firefighters were released from the hospital after a serious crash involving two fire apparatus responding to an emergency call October 2, according to the department.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. and involved Engine 28-3-75 and Ladder 28-3-91 from Marlboro Fire District No. 3. Two members aboard the engine became trapped and required extrication.

The ladder crew, assisted by a Morganville captain, freed both firefighters. Marlboro First Aid Squad, Quality EMS and Morganville Fire Department EMS transported injured members to the hospital.

“Thankfully, all 5 members have since been released from the hospital and are home recovering with their families,” the department said in its update.

Both apparatus face extended time out of service

The engine and ladder truck sustained significant damage.

“Unfortunately, both Engine 28-3-75 and Ladder 28-3-91 sustained significant damage and will be out of service for an extended period of time,” the department said.

The statement did not identify the crash location, describe how it happened or detail the firefighters’ injuries.

Neighboring departments help with response and coverage

Robertsville Fire Company Chief Beja assisted with incident command. Marlboro Township Police, the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, county sheriff’s dispatchers and county hazardous materials personnel were among the agencies credited with helping.

Firefighters from Robertsville, Marlboro District No. 1 and Matawan also provided assistance. Holmdel Fire & Rescue Company No. 2 and Keyport Fire Department handled coverage assignments.

The Monmouth County department thanked its emergency service partners and supporting businesses for their response.

“From all of us at the Morganville Fire Department, thank you to everyone who stepped up to help us when we needed it most,” the department said.