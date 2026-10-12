Newly trained firefighter puts skills to work at i-78 vehicle fire

Far Hills-Bedminster firefighters responded Friday morning, with a recent Firefighter I graduate helping extinguish the flames.
BEDMINSTER, NJ — A Far Hills-Bedminster firefighter who recently completed Firefighter I training put those skills to work Friday morning by extinguishing a vehicle fire on eastbound Interstate 78, according to the department.
Chief 29 and Squad 29 responded with five members after receiving a report of a confirmed vehicle fire, the Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department said.
Department recognizes recent training graduate
The department congratulated the member, who was not identified, for applying newly completed training during the response.
“Congratulations to one of our members who recently completed Firefighter I and put that training to work by extinguishing the fire!” the department wrote.