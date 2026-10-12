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Newly Trained Firefighter Puts Skills to Work at I-78 Vehicle Fire

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A far hills-bedminster firefighter who recently completed firefighter i training put those skills to work extinguishing a vehicle fire on eastbound i-78. Photo by far hills-bedminster fire department
A Far Hills-Bedminster firefighter who recently completed Firefighter I training put those skills to work extinguishing a vehicle fire on eastbound I-78. Photo by Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department

Far Hills-Bedminster firefighters responded Friday morning, with a recent Firefighter I graduate helping extinguish the flames.

BEDMINSTER, NJ — A Far Hills-Bedminster firefighter who recently completed Firefighter I training put those skills to work Friday morning by extinguishing a vehicle fire on eastbound Interstate 78, according to the department.

Chief 29 and Squad 29 responded with five members after receiving a report of a confirmed vehicle fire, the Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department said.

Newly trained firefighter puts skills to work at i-78 vehicle fire
A Far Hills-Bedminster firefighter who recently completed Firefighter I training put those skills to work extinguishing a vehicle fire on eastbound I-78. Photo by Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department

Department recognizes recent training graduate

Newly trained firefighter puts skills to work at i-78 vehicle fire
A Far Hills-Bedminster firefighter who recently completed Firefighter I training put those skills to work extinguishing a vehicle fire on eastbound I-78. Photo by Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department

The department congratulated the member, who was not identified, for applying newly completed training during the response.

“Congratulations to one of our members who recently completed Firefighter I and put that training to work by extinguishing the fire!” the department wrote.

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