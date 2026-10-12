Westwood firefighters douse smoldering trash in cvs parking lot

Westwood firefighters responded to a CVS parking lot October 10 and used a single hose line to extinguish smoldering trash inside a dumpster that evening. Photo by Westwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews used a hose line to extinguish debris inside a dumpster Saturday evening.

WESTWOOD, NJ — Firefighters extinguished smoldering trash inside a dumpster in a CVS parking lot in Westwood Saturday evening, October 10.

Engine 1-2 responded to the reported dumpster fire and found the debris smoldering, according to the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Crew uses single hose line

Westwood firefighters responded to a CVS parking lot October 10 and used a single hose line to extinguish smoldering trash inside a dumpster that evening. Photo by Westwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters stretched one hose line to douse the contents of the dumpster.

The Bergen County department did not identify the cause or report any injuries in its account.