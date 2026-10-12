Gunman follows car for miles before opening fire in newark

Troopers hear early-morning gunshots and discover a bullet-riddled vehicle near a local business

Newark, DE — A driver was followed for several miles by another vehicle before someone opened fire, striking the victim’s car multiple times during a frightening early-morning shooting Sunday in Newark, Delaware State Police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. on October 11 near Stanton Christiana Road and Ogletown Stanton Road, where troopers on patrol heard gunshots and spotted a vehicle stopping at a nearby business.

When officers approached the vehicle, they discovered it had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Victim followed for miles before shots fired

According to the Delaware State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle had followed the victim’s car for several miles before the shooting.

At some point during the encounter, an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Troopers were already patrolling the area when they heard the gunfire, allowing them to respond shortly after the incident.

The victim’s vehicle came to a stop at a nearby business, where officers discovered evidence that it had been hit by bullets.

Investigators have not disclosed how many shots were fired, how many people were inside the victim’s vehicle or what may have prompted the attack.

Police also have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.

Delaware detectives search for shooting suspect

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit has taken over the case and is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified a suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near Stanton Christiana Road and Ogletown Stanton Road early Sunday morning to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Detective B. Timmons at 302-365-8434.

Tips may also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or by sending a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page.

Victim assistance available

The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit provides support for victims and witnesses of crimes, including those affected by violent incidents.

Residents seeking assistance can contact the Delaware Victim Center at 1-800-842-8461. The hotline operates 24 hours a day.

The shooting adds to ongoing Delaware crime investigations involving gun violence and shootings across the state.

The investigation remains ongoing.