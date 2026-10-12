NYPD searches for suspect who attacked a 29-year-old woman aboard a Brooklyn-bound train heading north

Brooklyn, NY — A 29-year-old woman was slapped in the face and had her AirPods ripped from her ear during a brazen morning robbery aboard a New York City subway train, with police now searching for the suspect who remained on the train after the victim escaped.

Photo: woman slapped in face, airpods ripped from ear in nyc subway robbery

The attack happened Wednesday, October 7, around 6:20 a.m. aboard a northbound No. 2 train near Nostrand Avenue and Sterling Street in Brooklyn, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The unidentified suspect approached the woman while she was riding the train, slapped her across the face and forcibly removed her AirPods.

The woman exited the train following the robbery, while the suspect remained aboard and continued in an unknown direction.

Morning subway ride turns violent

The woman was traveling on the northbound No. 2 train when the suspect approached her near the Nostrand Avenue and Sterling Street area.

Without any reported warning, the individual slapped the victim and pulled the wireless earbuds from her ear.

The victim got off the train, but the suspect stayed onboard and left the area.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the woman suffered injuries requiring medical attention.

Police also have not released information about whether the suspect and victim knew one another.

NYPD searches for subway robbery suspect

The NYPD released a public appeal seeking information about the unidentified individual responsible for the robbery.

The suspect remains unidentified in the department’s announcement.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the attack can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the department’s social media account, @NYPDTips.

The robbery adds to ongoing New York City crime coverage involving subway crime and robberies.