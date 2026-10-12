Two armed juveniles sought in northeast dc street robbery

Police search for two young suspects dressed in dark clothing following a Monday morning robbery

Washington, DC — Two armed juvenile suspects are being sought following a robbery in Northeast DC Monday morning, prompting police to issue an alert warning residents not to approach the individuals.

The robbery was reported October 12 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE, where Metropolitan Police Department officers from the Sixth District began investigating the incident.

According to an MPD crime alert issued at 11:54 a.m., officers were searching for two juvenile males wearing dark-colored clothing. At least one of the suspects was reported to be armed with a gun.

Police release descriptions of two juvenile suspects

The first suspect was described as a thin-built juvenile male wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect was described as a heavier-built juvenile male, also wearing dark clothing.

Authorities did not release the suspects’ ages or provide additional identifying details.

Investigators have not disclosed what property was taken, whether anyone was injured or the circumstances leading up to the robbery.

Residents warned not to approach suspects

MPD urged residents who encounter anyone matching the descriptions not to intervene.

Anyone who spots the suspects should call 911 immediately rather than attempt to confront or detain them.

Residents with information about the robbery can also contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit a text tip to 50411.

The investigation remains active, and no arrests were announced in the initial alert.

The incident adds to ongoing Washington DC crime investigations involving armed robbery and juvenile crime.