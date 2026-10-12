Two juveniles dressed in black sought after Northeast DC shooting

Police issue alert for two young suspects following Saturday night gunfire on Franklin Street

Washington, DC — Two juvenile males dressed entirely in black are being sought in connection with a Saturday night shooting in Northeast DC, prompting police to warn residents not to approach the suspects.

The shooting was reported October 10 in the 300 block of Franklin Street NE, where Metropolitan Police Department officers from the Fifth District began investigating the incident.

According to an MPD crime alert issued at 9:29 p.m., investigators were looking for two juvenile males wearing all-black clothing.

The department urged anyone who encounters the suspects not to intervene and to contact police immediately.

Police search for two young suspects

The alert identified two juvenile males as suspects in the shooting but did not provide their ages or further physical descriptions.

Both were reportedly wearing all-black clothing.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the gunfire, whether anyone was injured or whether the suspects were armed when last seen.

Police also did not provide information about the suspects’ direction of travel.

Residents urged to report suspicious activity

MPD is asking residents who have information about the shooting or recognize the suspects’ descriptions to contact law enforcement.

Anyone who spots the suspects should call 911 and avoid approaching or confronting them.

Information about the incident can also be reported to the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.

No arrests were announced in the initial alert, and additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The incident adds to ongoing Washington DC crime investigations involving shootings and gun violence in Northeast DC.