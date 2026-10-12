Man accused of choking ex-girlfriend caught after 7-month search in new jersey

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Suspect allegedly climbed through a kitchen window and attacked woman inside her Hackensack apartment

Hackensack, NJ — A 33-year-old Newark man accused of climbing through his ex-girlfriend’s kitchen window and choking her inside her Hackensack apartment has been arrested after a seven-month search, bringing an end to a case involving an alleged violent home invasion.

Ruben P. Vera was taken into custody Thursday, October 8, after Hackensack detectives located him at a Newark store with assistance from Newark police.

The arrest stems from a March incident in which Vera allegedly entered his former girlfriend’s apartment through a kitchen window, grabbed her by the neck and applied enough pressure to make her dizzy.

The woman managed to escape when Vera loosened his grip, fleeing to her roommate’s bedroom for help.

Woman escapes alleged strangulation attack

According to a report published by TAPinto Hackensack, the incident began when Vera allegedly climbed through the kitchen window of his former girlfriend’s residence in March.

Once inside, he approached the woman and placed his hands around her neck, applying pressure until she became dizzy, investigators said.

Vera then allegedly released his grip and began pulling at the woman’s pants.

The woman used that moment to escape, running into her roommate’s bedroom and seeking assistance.

When the roommate intervened, Vera fled the apartment.

The victim called 911, prompting a police response. Officers arranged for an ambulance to transport her to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Authorities did not disclose the extent of her injuries or how long she remained hospitalized.

Police track down suspect at Newark store

Following the alleged attack, Hackensack police obtained a complaint warrant charging Vera with first-degree home invasion burglary and second-degree aggravated assault by strangulation.

Vera remained wanted for approximately seven months.

Detectives assigned to the Hackensack Police Department’s Crime Suppression Bureau eventually located him at a store in Newark on October 8.

With assistance from Newark police, investigators took him into custody.

Vera was transported to the Bergen County Jail, where he was held pending an initial appearance at Hackensack’s Central Judicial Processing Court.

Suspect faces serious felony charges

The charges against Vera stem from allegations that he unlawfully entered the apartment and physically assaulted his former girlfriend.

First-degree home invasion burglary and second-degree aggravated assault by strangulation are serious criminal charges under New Jersey law.

Authorities have not announced whether additional charges are being considered.

Hackensack Detective Captain Darrin DeWitt emphasized that the allegations have not been proven in court.

Vera is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The arrest adds to ongoing New Jersey crime coverage involving domestic violence and aggravated assault investigations.