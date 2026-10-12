Man shot during late-night disturbance in Dundalk, police seek answers

Police lights at scene of crime - File photo © Fernando Gregory | Dreamstime.com

Victim found wounded on German Hill Road after a 1 a.m. disturbance

Dundalk, MD — A late-night disturbance in Dundalk ended with a man suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday, prompting a Baltimore County Police investigation into what happened along German Hill Road.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on October 10 in the 7600 block of German Hill Road, where officers responded to reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Disturbance ends with man wounded by gunfire

Officers were dispatched to German Hill Road after receiving reports of a disturbance at the location.

Upon arrival, they discovered the injured man and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not disclosed what sparked the disturbance, whether the victim knew anyone involved or how many people were present when the gunfire occurred.

Police also have not released information about the victim’s age or whether he required hospitalization.

The department said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Violent Crimes detectives investigate Dundalk shooting

Detectives assigned to the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine what happened before the shooting and identify anyone who may have been involved.

No arrests or suspect descriptions were announced in the initial police statement.

Anyone who witnessed the disturbance or has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.

Reward of up to $2K offered for information

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information connected to the case.

Tips may be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-756-2587 or visiting Metro Crime Stoppers.

Residents may also submit information through the Baltimore County Police iWatch program.

The shooting adds to ongoing Baltimore County crime investigations involving gun violence and shootings.

The investigation remains ongoing.