Hillsboro police arrested 17 people and recovered 112 items during an October 9 retail theft operation. Four people had outstanding warrants, officials said.

Police say four people had outstanding warrants and several were suspected of involvement in organized retail theft during the October 9 operation.

HILLSBORO, OR — Police arrested 17 people and recovered 112 items during an October 9 retail theft operation conducted with local store loss prevention teams in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Four of those arrested had outstanding warrants, and several were suspected of involvement in organized retail theft, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. The arrests included 13 adults and four juveniles, who were released to their parents.

“The stolen items did not include food, but consisted of trading cards, fragrances, cosmetics, clothing, electronics, and alcohol,” police said.

Police identify adults arrested

Photo: hillsboro retail theft operation nets 17 arrests, 112 recovered items

Ashley Inman and Grisel Mazza were arrested on first-degree theft charges, which police identified as felonies. Mazza also faced a possession of burglary tools charge and had an arrest warrant.

Police listed second-degree theft charges against Matthew Wagner, Sirin Bremer, Michael Huddleston, Allen Mills, Bradley Ashby and Gavin Kirk. Wagner and Ashby also faced controlled substance possession charges. Huddleston faced a restricted weapon possession charge, and both Huddleston and Wagner had outstanding warrants.

Ricardo Butler, Robert Bray, Brett Butler, Catherine Cruz and Samantha Youngblood were arrested on third-degree theft charges. Bray also faced felony first-degree criminal mischief, while Brett Butler faced a controlled substance possession charge and had an outstanding warrant.

The department did not identify which individuals were suspected of participating in organized theft activity.

State grant supports coordinated enforcement

The operation was conducted with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and funded through Oregon’s Organized Retail Theft Grant Program.

Police said the funding supports joint enforcement operations and investigations into criminal fencing operations, where stolen merchandise is resold. Eligible small and medium-sized retailers can also receive support for security camera upgrades.

“The funding is used to enhance efforts to investigate, prosecute, and stop shoplifters and organized retail theft crews from targeting businesses in Washington County,” the department said.