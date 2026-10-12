Flemington man, 33, killed in motorcycle crash with pickup truck in Hunterdon County

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Motorcyclist airlifted to New Brunswick hospital after Saturday afternoon collision in Clinton Township

Clinton Township, NJ — A 33-year-old Flemington man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck turning into a residential driveway in Hunterdon County, prompting an emergency helicopter transport to a hospital where he later died.

Simon D. Zellin, 33, was riding a 2025 Yamaha R1 motorcycle when it collided with a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck on County Road 629, north of the Cratetown Road intersection, around 3:50 p.m. on October 10.

According to a joint statement from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and Clinton Township Police Department, the collision occurred while the pickup truck was entering a residential driveway.

Zellin suffered fatal injuries despite efforts to provide emergency medical assistance.

Motorcycle strikes pickup truck near residential driveway

Hunterdon County Dispatch received a report of the crash around 3:50 p.m., sending Clinton Township police officers to the scene.

Responding officers found Zellin injured and immediately began providing medical assistance.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Chevrolet Colorado was entering a driveway when Zellin’s Yamaha motorcycle struck the truck’s rear passenger side and wheel.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

A passenger in the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed what caused the collision or whether speed or other factors contributed.

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital but dies from injuries

New Jersey State Police NorthStar responded to the crash and transported Zellin by helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Despite emergency treatment, Zellin died from his injuries.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Crash Investigation Team responded to examine the collision and determine the circumstances leading up to the impact.

Additional emergency personnel from Hunterdon Health Emergency Services, Annandale Hose Company and South Branch Emergency Services assisted at the scene.

Hunterdon County investigators seek witnesses

The fatal motorcycle crash remains under investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and Clinton Township Police Department.

Investigators have not announced any charges in connection with the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective John Laurencelle of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129.

The crash adds to ongoing New Jersey coverage involving fatal crashes and motorcycle accidents across the state.