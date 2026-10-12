Palm Coast Handyman Accused of Charging Resort Stays to Client’s Credit Card

Palm Coast handyman Jesse Modzel is accused of using a client’s credit card for resort stays and business payments. Deputies say more victims may exist.

Flagler County deputies arrested Jesse Modzel after detectives traced unauthorized hotel and business payments to him, authorities said.

PALM COAST, FL — A handyman with access to a client’s home used the resident’s credit card to pay for resort stays and funnel payments into his family’s cleaning business, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jesse Modzel, 45, of Palm Coast, on Friday following an investigation that began in December 2025. The resident reported unauthorized charges despite still having the credit card in his possession.

Detectives said Modzel and his family’s business, Breezy Clean, had unsupervised access to the home. Investigators traced the disputed transactions to stays at a Palm Coast resort and payments to the cleaning business.

“This guy thought he deserved a Palm Coast ‘staycation’ on his client’s dime,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Detectives trace payments despite changed billing description

Shortly before the business payments were processed, the billing description on the account was changed to disguise the transactions, authorities said.

“He changed the account names to try to hide it, but detectives in our General Assignment Unit followed the money trail back to him,” Staly said.

When deputies arrived at Modzel’s home to serve an arrest warrant, he saw them and fled inside, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found him in the backyard and arrested him.

Modzel faces charges of principal to fraudulent use of a credit card, use of another person’s identification, and petit theft, second conviction. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $2,500 bond.

Investigators ask other customers to come forward

Because the business had access to customers’ homes, Flagler County investigators said there may be additional victims.

Anyone who believes Modzel or Breezy Clean used their financial information without authorization is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911.