93-year-old newark man killed after being struck by vehicle at busy intersection

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Police identify elderly pedestrian who died following Friday evening crash

Newark, DE — A 93-year-old Newark man has been identified as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle at a city intersection Friday evening, with investigators continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the deadly collision.

Mohammed Aljadir, 93, of Newark, died after the October 9 crash at Library Avenue and East Delaware Avenue, according to an update released Monday by the Newark Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. when a vehicle struck Aljadir at the intersection.

Emergency crews rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Emergency crews rush to save elderly pedestrian

Officers responded to Library Avenue and East Delaware Avenue after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers located the injured pedestrian and the driver involved in the collision.

Officers immediately began providing medical assistance until crews from Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Fire Company and New Castle County Paramedics arrived and took over treatment.

Aljadir was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, but he did not survive.

The intersection was closed for approximately three hours while investigators examined the crash scene and gathered evidence.

The roadway was reopened later Friday night.

Police investigate deadly Newark intersection crash

The Newark Police Department’s Traffic Response Unit is handling the investigation into the fatal collision.

Authorities have not released information about what caused the crash, whether speed or other factors contributed, or whether any charges are being considered.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Investigators initially withheld Aljadir’s name pending notification of his family before publicly identifying him Monday.

The fatal collision adds to ongoing Delaware traffic coverage involving pedestrian safety and fatal crashes.

Investigators seek witnesses to fatal collision

Newark Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the circumstances leading up to it to contact investigators.

Anyone with information can reach Cpl. Rob Vernon at 302-366-7100, extension 3452, or by email at rvernon@newark.de.us.

The investigation remains ongoing.