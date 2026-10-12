Surveillance camera captures suspects wanted in daytime break-in on 21st Street

Washington, DC — A group of burglars smashed through an apartment door in Northeast DC and stole property while the residence was unoccupied, with police now asking the public to help identify the suspects captured on surveillance camera.

The break-in happened September 24 in the 1100 block of 21st Street NE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Photo: burglars smash into dc apartment and flee with stolen property

Investigators determined that the suspects forced their way inside the apartment around 12:03 p.m. by destroying the door. Once inside, they took property and fled before officers arrived.

Apartment door destroyed during daytime burglary

The burglary was discovered later that afternoon when Fifth District officers responded to the apartment building around 5:26 p.m.

An investigation at the scene established that the suspects had entered the unoccupied residence several hours earlier.

The suspects damaged the apartment door to gain entry before stealing belongings and leaving the property.

Authorities have not disclosed what items were taken, their estimated value or the extent of the damage to the apartment.

No injuries were reported in the department’s initial announcement.

Surveillance camera captures burglary suspects

Investigators obtained surveillance images showing the suspects connected to the burglary.

The images have been released as part of an effort to identify those responsible for the break-in.

Police have not announced any arrests or released the names of the individuals being sought.

The department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to avoid approaching them and contact investigators instead.

DC police offer reward for information

MPD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the burglary.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text tip to 50411.

The burglary adds to ongoing Washington DC crime investigations involving apartment break-ins and property crime.

The investigation remains active.